 GOAZCATS - Men's golf: Arizona secures first Pac-12 title since 2004 after beating ASU
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-28 20:46:40 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Men's golf: Arizona secures first Pac-12 title since 2004 after beating ASU

For the first time since 2004 the Arizona men's golf team is Pac-12 champions.

The Wildcats secured their victory at the Pac-12 Championships with a four-stroke victory over rival Arizona State on the final day of the event in Santa Rosa, California.

UA's effort was led by redshirt senior Brad Reeves who finished his day with a win over Stanford's Henry Shrimp after two playoff holes to secure the first individual gold medal winner at the event for the Wildcats since 2008.

The victory in the team event gave Arizona its first Pac-12 title since 2004.

Arizona entered the day with a four-stroke lead over the Sun Devils. The Wildcats managed to hold off a charge from ASU to finish at 41-under-par in the event.

Stanford also made a strong push on the final day of the event, but in the end the Wildcats were the only team to shoot under 1,400 as a team over the four days finishing at 1,399 overall at the par-72, 6,785-yard Mayacama Golf Club.

Shrimp forced a playoff after he eagled the par-5 on 18, but a par on the second playoff hole left the door open for Reeves to tap in a birdie and win the title.

"Just tried to take it one shot at a time like I did yesterday," Reeves told Pac-12 Networks after the victory. "Just tried to stay within myself and not worry too much about what was going on around me. Obviously a lot easier said than done, but ... came out on top."

Arizona's best performance of the day came from redshirt senior David Laskin who shot a 6-under 66 Wednesday to help contribute to the Wildcats' win.

He finished the event tied for 17th.

Tucson's own Trevor Werbylo finished the tournament tied for eighth after shooting 7-under-par over four days. The senior opened the tournament by shooting 3-under 69 in each of the first two rounds.

Graduate student Christian Banke finished the tournament tied for 25th 2-under 286 over the tournament's four days.

Next up for the Wildcats will be the NCAA Regionals that begin May 17. The NCAA Championships will take place close to home as ASU is set to host the final tournament at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.

UA is set to make its third appearance in the NCAA Regionals under head coach Jim Anderson. The Wildcats have qualified in each of the last two tournaments and would have been part of the field last year before the event was ultimately canceled.

****

