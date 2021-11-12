MEDIA SESSION: Arizona senior captains preview their final home game
Arizona has six captains this season and four of them are seniors. Three of those senior players had an opportunity to speak with the media this week ahead of the home finale this Saturday against Utah. Offensive lineman Josh McCauley, linebacker Anthony Pandy and receiver/special teams ace Thomas Reid III will take the field at Arizona Stadium for the final time this weekend.
We caught up with each player to hear about their thoughts on the final home game place discuss last week's win over Cal, which was the first victory all three players were part of since the 2019 season.
Watch our full interviews with the three Arizona senior captains below as the Wildcats prepare to take on Utah this Saturday.
