GOAZCATS - McDonald's Nuggets: NBA's return, Gabe Wizniter, Mac McClung

Dan McDonald is back with his weekend primer, McDonald's Nuggets. This week’s column discusses how the NBA should return, the latest on Rivals150 big man Gabe Wiznitzer , and the top commitments of the week.

Like probably 99 percent of you, I’m ready for the NBA to come back in a big way. I need high-level basketball of some sort back in a hurry. The big question though remains exactly what it would look like to bring back the NBA.

Does the league go straight into the playoffs? Does it finish the regular season? Is there a play-in tournament? Or is there another format that works best?

I’ve put a lot of thought into this and my favorite idea I’ve seen is going to a World Cup soccer-style format with four five-team pods and the top two teams from each pod advancing to an eight-team bracket. From there, it’s best-of-seven series all the way through until a champion is crowned. Each pod is drawn randomly like the NBA Draft lottery with the four teams with the best records separated (Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Clippers), followed by the next four (Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat and Utah Jazz), and on down the line. For example, you could end up with the Lakers and Celtics as the top two seeds in one of the pods.

If there was ever a year for anyone or any business to experiment with new ideas, it’s 2020. This would be wildly popular. The selection show for this would be absolutely fascinating. There would be urgency right away from every team as opposed to the usual playoffs where the top seeds can mostly coast through the first round and even the second round in some cases. This needs to happen.