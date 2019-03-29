McDonald's All-American Game Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game

MORE: McDonald's All-Americans predict the NCAA Tournament ATLANTA -- From the first minute of the first practice through the final whistle of the 2019 McDonald's All-American Game, nobody outplayed Washington-bound five-star Isaiah Stewart. Who else were the top performers? Based strictly on their performances through three practice sessions, a scrimmage and the game, here's our top dozen and notes on the rest of participants.

Recruiting wrap: Committed to Washington.

His week in Atlanta: What a statement week for Stewart. He never took a minute off, produced and had maybe the best attitude of anybody in Atlanta. This class has a lot of uncertainty when it comes to who is reliable and who isn't. Stewart definitely falls into the reliable category and looks like he deserves serious consideration for the top spot.



Recruiting wrap: Committed to Memphis.

His week in Atlanta: Wiseman has gotten much stronger and continues to take big strides with his game. He's gotten much more skilled facing up and is playing with more physicality and toughness. Could still attack and play through contact a little more, but he had a strong week.

Recruiting wrap: Down to Georgetown, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon and Wake Forest. North Carolina and Oregon look to be ahead.

His week in Atlanta: Anthony got off to a slow start but he sure finished strong. Sometime Tuesday afternoon things really started to click for him and he was unselfish, efficient and productive on both ends of the floor. His game MVP honor was well-earned.



Recruiting wrap: Committed to Georgia.

His week in Atlanta: Edwards showed up looking a little bit out of shape and he even admitted that he had taken some time off. Once he got his legs under him, though, he looked like the top five prospect that he is. He has the best blend of power, size and athleticism of any guard in the class.



Recruiting wrap: Committed to Florida.

His week in Atlanta: Coming off of a strong senior season, Lewis capped things off with a tremendous week. He was among the best communicators, best defensive players, best transition players and his offense has come along in a big way. He's pushing for a move into the national top-10.



Recruiting wrap: Committed to West Virginia.

His week in Atlanta: Tshiebwe's selection to the game raised some eyebrows nationally, but he sure proved that he belonged. He kept it simple and he kept it aggressive using his strength, athleticism and non-stop motor to be a force on the glass. What impressed most, though, was how much he has improved his offensive game over the last year.



Recruiting wrap: Committed to Villanova.

His week in Atlanta: We've come to expect steady, fundamentally sound and versatile play from Robinson-Earl and he delivered at McDonald's. He's extended his range from around 15 feet to the college three-point line over the last year and is a threat in pick-and-pop settings. He was asked to play the wing in some lineups and did a fine job.

Recruiting wrap: Deciding between Alabama, Duke, Indiana, LSU and Memphis. Memphis could hold a slight lead, but this recruitment is evolving.

His week in Atlanta: Watford has done a great job of adding strength and the ability to play some power ball in the lane has really rounded things out for him. He's best as a faceup four, is underrated as a passer and stood out by not trying to do too much.



Recruiting wrap: Committed to Kentucky.

His week in Atlanta: The class of 2019 is pretty lacking for shooters but Maxey was arguably the most consistent jump shooter from deep during the week. He can play at the one or the two and there wasn't anybody in the gym with better energy. He's another who has a good handle on what his strengths and weaknesses are.



Recruiting wrap: Considering Connecticut, Georgia, Kansas, Memphis, North Carolina and others. It doesn't appear one team or another has taken a commanding lead here.

His week in Atlanta: Because he led the actual game in scoring some might have Achiuwa up a little bit higher and he certainly had flashes of brilliance during the game and week. But, when you squeeze off 20 shots in just 17 minutes you had better be the leading scorer. He was actually much more impressive in practices when he played with energy at the rim, ran the floor and wasn't hunting shots.



Recruiting wrap: Committed to Louisville.

His week in Atlanta: We've been pretty high on Williamson for a while now and he proved that he belonged at the McDonald's All-American Game. Love his size, ability to shoot from deep and there's not a wing in attendance who has a more advanced post or mid post game. His turnaround jumper on either baseline is a deadly weapon.



Recruiting wrap: Down to Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Minnesota and North Carolina. Kansas was the early favorite here but Duke has come on strong. Could North Carolina be a sleeper?

His week in Atlanta: One of the top shooters regardless of position, Hurt was pretty steady throughout the week. It wasn't necessary any wow moment or two that allowed him to have a good week, it was his consistency while many others were up and down. He has added some strength but looked pretty lean out there so that's an area to focus on between now and next season.



