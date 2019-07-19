Arizona redshirt junior center Josh McCauley has been named to the 2019 Rimington Trophy Watch List, the Rimington Trophy Committee announced Friday morning.

McCauley is one of 80 Division I centers on the preseason watch list for the award, which is given to the most outstanding center in football for the 20th consecutive season. The winner of the award will be recognized at a presentation in Lincoln, Nebraska on Jan. 18, 2020.

McCauley, a Mesa native, started all 12 games last year for the Wildcats at center. He helped the Wildcats lead the Pac-12 Conference in rushing yards per game at 202.4. The man in the middle of the line, McCauley also played a key factor in the Wildcats allowing just 20 sacks on the season, which was the third-fewest in the conference.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 292-pound center also helped the Wildcats rush for 442 yards at Oregon State, while surpassing the 200-yard rushing mark six times last season. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, McCauley saw action in three games as a backup.

Originally a walk-on, McCauley, who prepped at Mesa Red Mountain High School, was awarded a scholarship in a team meeting prior to the team's annual Spring Game in mid-April.