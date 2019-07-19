McCauley, Wolma named to preseason watch lists
McCauley earns spot on Rimington Trophy watch list
Arizona redshirt junior center Josh McCauley has been named to the 2019 Rimington Trophy Watch List, the Rimington Trophy Committee announced Friday morning.
McCauley is one of 80 Division I centers on the preseason watch list for the award, which is given to the most outstanding center in football for the 20th consecutive season. The winner of the award will be recognized at a presentation in Lincoln, Nebraska on Jan. 18, 2020.
McCauley, a Mesa native, started all 12 games last year for the Wildcats at center. He helped the Wildcats lead the Pac-12 Conference in rushing yards per game at 202.4. The man in the middle of the line, McCauley also played a key factor in the Wildcats allowing just 20 sacks on the season, which was the third-fewest in the conference.
The 6-foot-3-inch, 292-pound center also helped the Wildcats rush for 442 yards at Oregon State, while surpassing the 200-yard rushing mark six times last season. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, McCauley saw action in three games as a backup.
Originally a walk-on, McCauley, who prepped at Mesa Red Mountain High School, was awarded a scholarship in a team meeting prior to the team's annual Spring Game in mid-April.
Wolma one of nine Pac-12 TEs to make Mackey Award watch list
Arizona junior tight end Bryce Wolma has been named to the 2019 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, the Friends of John Mackey announced Friday morning.
The Mackey Award, presented since 2000, is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, as voted on by the award's selection committee. It's the second straight season Wolma has been named to the preseason watch list.
A Pac-12 First-Team All-Academic member last year as a sophomore, Wolma played in all 12 games with seven starts. The Saline, Michigan native featured more as a run blocker that helped pave the way for the most dangerous rushing attack in the conference. He finished the season with five catches for 69 yards as well, notching one pass reception in each of Arizona's final three games of the season.
As a true freshman in 2017, Wolma played in all 13 games with seven starts. He had 28 catches for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his debut season with the Wildcats. His 28 catches were the most by an Arizona tight end since Rob Gronkowski in 2008.
Wolma is one of nine Pac-12 tight ends to be recognized on the watch list. The winner of the Mackey Award will be announced on Dec. 11, and then presented live on Dec. 12 at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.