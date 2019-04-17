Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 13:47:41 -0500') }} football Edit

McCauley finally gets his scholarship

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

He didn't complain when asked about it. Maybe it's because he knew deep down at some point that it was coming. Arizona center Josh McCauley earning a scholarship from the Wildcats always felt like ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}