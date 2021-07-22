MBB news: Jason Gardner set to return to Arizona in player relations role

Many Arizona basketball players from the Lute Olson era have remained close with the program they helped build. Jason Terry is currently part of the coaching staff at his alma mater, and another former standout UA guard will be rejoining the Wildcats this season under new coach Tommy Lloyd.

Jason Gardner has been named as the team's new director of player relations bringing another notable former Arizona player back to Tucson. The four-time All-American and 2003 National Player of the Year will make his return to the Wildcats after serving as the head coach at his high school alma mater, North Central High School, in Indianapolis last season.

“First, I want to thank Dave Heeke and Tommy Lloyd for this incredible opportunity to return to an amazing place like the University of Arizona,” Gardner said in a statement provided by the program. “This school and this program have a special place in my heart because it gave me so much during my time here as a student-athlete and beyond.

"There is nothing like game day in the McKale Center with the best fans in college basketball and I can’t wait to be back!”

Upon taking the job with the Wildcats earlier this year Lloyd vowed to have some "Arizona flavor" to his staff, and he has managed to do that with Terry and associate head coach Jack Murphy both being alums of the program.

Adding Gardner continues to help Lloyd back up that claim as he fills out his first staff as a head coach.

“We are excited to have Jason Gardner, an Arizona legend, back in Tucson and part of our program,” Lloyd said of his latest staff addition. “He unquestionably left his mark on this program as a four-time All-American and national player of the year. I know he is excited to be back in Tucson and give back to his alma mater as a member of our staff.”

Gardner is one of just six men's basketball players to have his number hanging in the rafters at McKale Center. Though he did not play in the NBA, Gardner had a successful eight-year professional career overseas earning an MVP award in 2009 while playing in the German Basketball Bundesliga.

Like Murphy, Gardner has college head coaching experience after he led IUPUI as that program's head coach from 2014-19. He was an assistant coach for UA alum Josh Pastner at Memphis during the 2013-14 season and began his coaching career as an assistant at Loyola Chicago.

Gardner had a hugely successful career with the Wildcats as a player with numerous accolades to his name by the time his playing days in Tucson came to an end. The Wildcats reached the championship game in 2001 with Gardner as part of the squad and had four trips to the NCAA Tournament while he was part of the team.

Personally, the new UA staff member ranks third in career scoring (1,984), second in three-point field goals made (318), second in free throws made (516), third in free throw attempts (663), fourth in assists (622), third in steals (225), fourth in games played (136), first in games started (135), first in minutes played (4,825) and fifth in career wins (107).

Lloyd has yet to name his third full-time assistant, though Phoenix Suns player development coach Riccardo Fois is expected to be selected for that position.