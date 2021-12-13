MBB NEWS: Bennedict Mathurin scores second straight Pac-12 POW award

Arizona is now the eighth-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and sophomore wing Benn Mathurin is a big part of the reason why the Wildcats remain undefeated a month into the season. The Canadian guard has shined over the last two weeks as he continues to settle in with Tommy Lloyd's new system in Tucson.

Mathurin has continued to thrive with the uptempo style of play while improving his rebounding and overall scoring ability this year. Monday, his continued progress earned Mathurin the Pac-12 Player of the Week award for the second consecutive week.

UA was able to score two big victories last week, first defeating Wyoming at home before going on the road to take down Illinois in front of over 15,000 fans in Champaign in the team's first true nonconference road matchup.

The 83-79 win secured UA another signature victory, and the game was highlighted by another impressive outing from Mathurin. He finished the game with 30 points and seven rebounds in 39 minutes of action for the Wildcats.

Combined through the two wins last week Mathurin averaged 27 points and 8.5 rebounds for Arizona.

"I just feel like I'm trusting my teammates," Mathurin said of his performance against the Illini. "I feel like coming into the season I felt like I had to do it by myself, but it's just about trusting my teammates. Me trusting them that they're going to find me and I'm going to find them.

"The goal is to win, so if I get 20 points or score five points all I want to do is win."