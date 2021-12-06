MBB NEWS: Arizona's Benn Mathurin wins Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona is the first team this season to have two different players win the Pac-12 Player of the Week award. UA sophomore guard Benn Mathurin was selected as the latest player to earn the honor after he shined in the team's road win over Oregon State.

Mathurin scored 29 points in the 90-65 victory over the Beavers to go with six rebounds, which tied him with Christian Koloko for most on the team.

It was a return to the building that Mathurin set his career high of 31 points last season as the UA guard led the way for UA at Gill Coliseum to remain undefeated. He knocked down 11 of his 18 shot attempts in the win that included hitting four 3-pointers.

The highlight play came late in the second half when Mathurin had a breakaway dunk in transition that featured the UA star putting the ball around his back to get around a defender.

"I'm from Canada and Corvallis is pretty much the same as Canada, so I just say it's the weather," Mathurin said after his performance Sunday.

After a sluggish start Mathurin has found his rhythm within Tommy Lloyd's system as of late, and his 29-point showing against the Beavers was just his latest impressive performance. He has scored in double figures in five of the seven games this season, and he currently leading the team averaging 16 points.

"They were playing a lot of zone," Lloyd said about Mathurin's showing against the Beavers. "The first thing that really got Benn going was the offensive rebounding. That's something he and I have been talking about. Just making plays in the effort areas, and not just hunting jump shots.

"Then he hunted some good threes, and our guys found him in that zone. The corners were pretty wide open, and he hit some timely ones. Then we got going in transition a little bit. He should be a great offensive rebounder. He's a great spot-up 3-point shooter and he's great in transition. That's a heck of a combination."

Mathurin is the second UA player to win the award this season after Koloko earned the nod back on Nov. 22. Arizona is the first team to have two players selected for the award this season.

UA will host undefeated Wyoming this week as the Cowboys (8-0) come to McKale Center on Wednesday night. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST.