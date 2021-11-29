MBB NEWS: Arizona moves up to No. 11 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Arizona is back in a familiar place once again thanks to another dominating victory over the weekend. The Wildcats (6-0) have moved up a handful of spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll to No. 11 on the list up from No. 17 last week.

UA hit the century mark for the second time this season with a 105-59 victory over Sacramento State in its lone game last week to boost the team six spots in the latest poll.

The Wildcats had been a staple in the AP Top 25 for several years under former head coach Sean Miller, but it has been quite a while since Arizona was rated as high as 11th in the poll. You have to go back to Jan. 29, 2018 to find the last time UA was rated as high as it is this week.

That week the Wildcats were ranked ninth overall in the AP poll. The last time Arizona was ranked 11th was a week prior to that on Jan. 22, 2018.

New head coach Tommy Lloyd has quickly made his mark with the Wildcats after UA entered the poll for the first time since February 2020 last week. Lloyd's squad locked up wins over Wichita State and then-No. 4 Michigan to move from outside the poll to No. 17.

Lloyd's uptempo, free style of play has brought impressive results through the first six games with UA currently leading the Pac-12 with 91.5 points per game. UA's defense has been just as impressive with the Wildcats surrendering a conference-low 57.7 points through their first six contests.

Arizona power forward Azuolas Tubelis (16.5 ppg) and center Christian Koloko (16.2) are both among the top five scorers in the conference while Koloko leads the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (69.2%) and blocks (3.5 bpg).

Though Lloyd was pleased with the victories over Wichita State and Michigan during the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, he was clear that he wanted to focus on improvement coming off those wins. Last week allowed the UA head coach to have extra practices with only one game to play against a lower-level opponent.

The Wildcats responded with another impressive victory.

"I was on the guys hard," he said after the win Saturday night. "We addressed things I felt needed addressing, and if I thought they were casual I let them know. That's coaching and that's how these seasons roll. I think one of the biggest things you gotta compete against is human nature, and our guys did a great job of that tonight."

UA has some challenging games at the end of next month, but in the interim there will be matchups against teams that have struggled out of the gate this season. Up this week will be two conference matchups as Arizona hosts Washington (4-4) Thursday night at McKale Center before playing its first true road game of the season Sunday agains Oregon State (1-6).

Tip off for Thursday's game at McKale Center is set for 6:30 p.m. MST.

Other Pac-12 teams included in the latest AP poll include No. 5 UCLA, which dropped down from No. 2 after losing to Gonzaga, and No. 20 USC. The Trojans moved up four spots in the latest poll. No other team in the conference received votes this week.