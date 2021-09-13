MBB news: Arizona announces hiring of assistant coach Riccardo Fois

Tommy Lloyd's first coaching staff at Arizona is finally complete. The Wildcats added the final piece Monday as the hiring of Phoenix Suns player development coach Riccardo Fois became official. Fois has been a top target for Lloyd since the new UA head coach took over the program back in the spring, however the Suns making a push to the NBA Finals delayed the process a bit.

Like some other members of the basketball staff, Fois has a connection to Lloyd that goes back to their time together at Gonzaga. The new UA assistant coach was previously the director of analytics with the Zags and ultimately spent five seasons as part of that program before leaving for his role with the Suns.

“Ricky is a rising star in the coaching profession,” Lloyd said in a statement provided by the program Monday. “We are fortunate to have him here at Arizona with us. His passion for teaching the game and helping build a great day-to-day culture is something that I really value. Now that our staff is complete, we look forward to an exciting future.”

Fois spent two seasons in Phoenix where he helped guide player development for the NBA franchise.

"“First, I must thank Mr. Sarver, GM James Jones and head coach Monty Williams," Fois said. "I could not have been more fortunate to work with better leaders than those three. I truly owe them everything for the amazing opportunity they gave me the past two seasons with the Phoenix Suns. I woke up with a smile every day, knowing I was working with amazing people, coaches, performance staff, front office and for the best fans in the NBA. And finally, I want to thank the players.

"They are an incredible group of young men who defeated all the odds with hours and hours of work outside of the spotlight. The highs and lows that I shared with them starting with my first season, then going to the bubble and then advancing to the NBA finals in 2021 are memories that will always be with me. It was a thrill to be a small part of the team’s resurgence. I know this is just the beginning for them and the best is yet to come.

The native of Italy has previous coaching experience with the Italian National Team and will help give the Wildcats a direct tie to overseas basketball. Arizona currently has several players on its roster from outside the United States.

“Coach Lloyd and I have developed a close relationship over the years, going back to my time at Gonzaga," he said. "We share the same vision for the program - recruit the best players on and off the court and do everything we can to make them better in both of those areas. He is an outstanding coach and an even better person and I’m excited to join his staff as an assistant coach at the University of Arizona.”

Lloyd had to work through some shuffling of his staff this offseason after Jason Terry decided to leave the program after one season to take on the role of head coach for NBA G League franchise Grand Rapids Gold earlier this summer.

Longtime North Carolina assistant Steve Robinson was then hired to replace Terry while Fois worked to arrive on campus with the Wildcats. Jack Murphy was the constant this offseason with the associate head coach remaining as the lone holdover from the previous staff under Sean Miller.

The new UA assistant is already on campus working with the team and will soon be hitting the road to begin his recruiting duties for the program.

Arizona's first action of the fall will come Oct. 2 when Lloyd hosts his first Red-Blue Game at McKale Center.