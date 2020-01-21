Max Hazzard's big week could be springboard for Arizona senior guard
Raise your hand if you had Max Hazzard as Arizona's breakout star of the week coming off its dismal trip to Oregon that ended with two road losses. Outside of his teammates, coaches and older broth...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news