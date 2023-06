Infielder Mason White was chosen to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America team on Wednesday. White is the latest Wildcat to earn the spot since Daniel Susac and Jacob Berry during the 2021 season.

White is coming off of an overwhelming freshman campaign that saw him hit .313 and lead the team in triples with seven.

Making plays happen on the defensive end as well, White contributed in a large way for the Wildcats, assisting in turning in 23 double plays.