Arizona knows what it feels like to be up in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Softball Tournament, and it also knows that doesn't mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. It last happened in 2017 when the Wildcats beat Baylor before faltering in the next two games. That was only one season after UA took a 1-0 lead on Auburn in a Super Regional matchup on the road.

Mike Candrea isn't going to let his sixth-ranked UA squad get ahead of itself, but after Friday's game against No. 11 Ole Miss the Wildcats are certainly in the driver's seat heading into the rest of the weekend.

The Rebels looked to be in control early in the game, but eventually UA settled down and its bats came alive to finish off Ole Miss, 5-2. Arizona had an answer for early runs by the Rebels in the first and second innings before putting up two runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game out of reach.

UA added another run in the fifth inning setting up senior pitcher Taylor McQuillin for a strong finish.

Arizona didn't rely on its power in Friday's game as it had 12 hits and only two of them were extra base hits. Both of those extra base hits came from third baseman Malia Martinez who finished her day by going 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs.

"I wasn't trying to do anything too crazy," Martinez said about her big day at the plate. "Just keeping it simple and taking the pressure off myself knowing my teammates have my back no matter what."

The Rebels took the lead twice early in the game and had all the control while the Wildcats looked to be a bit caught off guard by the start for Ole Miss. The game switched in the middle innings when UA was able to start stringing together some offense resulting in a shift in momentum that the Wildcats would never give back.

"Their short game got us a little bit fast, mentally, that first couple innings, but we settled down and got some key hits," Candrea said. "I thought Taylor got stronger as the game went on, so we'll take it and get ready for tomorrow."