COPPELL, Texas - Class of 2023 College Station (Texas) running back Marquise Collins was among the top performers at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas over the weekend. Collins earned RB MVP honors at the event for his performance throughout the day on Sunday.

The talented back emerged as one of the top ball carriers in the Lone Star State as a junior. He rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and accounted for just under 40 touchdowns on the ground for a team that fell just short in the 5A D1 state championship game last December.

Several schools have extended a scholarship offer to Collins. The productive back recently cut his list down to eight finalists as he works through the recruiting process: Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Houston, TCU, Utah and Vanderbilt.

Collins broke down what he likes about each program with Rivals.