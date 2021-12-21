Arizona has assembled its best recruiting class since 2006 as the Wildcats currently sit at No. 24 overall in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings. UA currently has the second-best class in the Pac-12 with the potential for another addition to be made soon that would boost the class even higher overall.

Jedd Fisch has been able to accomplish this all coming off a one-win season in Tucson, but his vision and ability to get recruits to buy into it have worked wonders in his first full recruiting cycle with the Wildcats.

Arizona closed out the early signing period by nabbing the first five-star signee since that 2006 cycle when California receiver Tetairoa McMillan gave the program his pledge after flipping from Oregon in the final week of the process.

Now that McMillan and the other members of the class have been inked, we feel like it is a great time to hear what you still want to know about Arizona moving into the rest of the offseason. GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is here to answer questions from our subscribers coming away from a wild week for the Wildcats.