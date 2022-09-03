While at Virgina Tech, quarterback Braxton Burmeister averaged 163.3 yards through the air in 12 starts ranking 90th in FBS amongst starting quarterbacks. Burmeister will be going up against the No. 14 secondary in passing yards per game. With that, I think the Wildcats' secondary will be able to hold him in check.

Where it gets interesting is in the running game. Last season Burmeister totaled 521 rushing yards for 4.5 yards a carry. Although it doesn't seem like a threating number, it is something to keep in mind.



I think the answer to that question comes down to linebacker Kolbe Cage, who will be making his first career start playing the WILL position. If Cage can make the plays in front of him and not miss the open-field tackle, then I think the answer to the question is yes. To me, he is the one with the speed that might be used as a spy from time-to-time and will have his chance to take down Burmeister.