Arizona (0-1) opens up its home schedule Saturday night with a matchup against San Diego State (1-0) set to begin at 7 p.m. The Wildcats and Aztecs have not played each other since 2001, and the last time SDSU visited Tucson was back in 2000. Head coach Jedd Fisch made his debut at UA last week and now will get the opportunity to coach in front of his home crowd for the first time.

The opener against BYU gave a glimpse into what the new-look team is capable of, but there are still plenty of questions about Arizona as it looks to snap its 13-game losing streak Saturday night.

To get you ready for the game GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is back to answer questions about Saturday's matchup in the latest game day mailbag.