MAILBAG: Arizona vs San Diego State
Arizona (0-1) opens up its home schedule Saturday night with a matchup against San Diego State (1-0) set to begin at 7 p.m. The Wildcats and Aztecs have not played each other since 2001, and the last time SDSU visited Tucson was back in 2000. Head coach Jedd Fisch made his debut at UA last week and now will get the opportunity to coach in front of his home crowd for the first time.
The opener against BYU gave a glimpse into what the new-look team is capable of, but there are still plenty of questions about Arizona as it looks to snap its 13-game losing streak Saturday night.
To get you ready for the game GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is back to answer questions about Saturday's matchup in the latest game day mailbag.
Although we are doing better in terms of involving TEs, there were numerous times our TE was wide open and never got a look. Is this a function of Cruz's inexperience or do the TEs continue to remain secondary or even third level targets?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news