Another legendary former Arizona coach had to be hospitalized as over the weekend Hall of Fame basketball coach Lute Olson suffered a minor stroke. Olson was taken to Banner – University Medical Center in Tucson Saturday after his stroke, but he is currently in good condition while making his recovery.

“Hall of Fame Coach Lute Olson has been hospitalized after experiencing a minor stroke. Coach Olson is not only an icon of our men’s basketball program and all of college basketball, but he is also an embodiment of greatness to Arizona Athletics, the University of Arizona and the Tucson community. Our thoughts are with Coach Olson, his family and loved ones during this time,” a statement released Monday afternoon by Arizona Athletics said.

Olson had a statue unveiled outside McKale Center last spring in his honor to commemorate his time at the university during which he guided the Wildcats to the their lone National Championship back in 1997.

The forrmer UA head coach will have to go through therapy but he is expected to make a full recovery according to David Labiner, MD, chairman of the UA Department of Neurology.

“He is expected to make a full recovery but will likely need some rehabilitiation therapy after his discharge from the hospital,” Labiner said in a statement provided by Banner UMC Tucson.