New Northwestern offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian's track record shows that he likes versatile tight ends who can line up in different places and stress a defense in different ways.

When he was at Cincinnati from 2010-12, for example, he built his offense around a group of tight ends that featured Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

On Wednesday, the Wildcats offered three-star Shield Taylor of Alexandria (La.), a player who looks like a good fit for Bajakian's vision for a hybrid tight end.