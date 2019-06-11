Louisiana S Donovan Johnson has two official visits on deck, names a leader
Donovan Johnson has a long list of suitors and is preparing to sort through them in the near future.The three-star safety from Helen Cox (La.) High School has a lead group comprised of Virginia, Ka...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news