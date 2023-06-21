Local star DE Elijah Rushing recaps recent Arizona official visit
Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison
GOAZCATS.com Staff
There is no arguing the importance of Elijah Rushing on Arizona's recruiting board. The local star from Salpointe Catholic right in Tucson has become a top priority for the Wildcats since early in his high school career. Jedd Fisch and his staff have done everything they can to keep the No. 1-ranked recruit in the state from leaving his hometown.
Rushing's older brother, Cruz, joined the team this offseason as a transfer safety after beginning his career at Florida. That pushed Elijah to make several trips over to UA's campus during the spring to watch the team practice.
The four-star prospect has plenty of familiarity with the program and school, but he still decided to use one of his official visits on a trip right up the road to spend a weekend with the Wildcats earlier this month.
Rushing did not regret making that decision as Arizona continues to make its push in his recruitment.
"For me it was amazing just to look a little bit more in the city," Rushing told GOAZCATS.com this week. "I know I'm from here, but there are aspects I haven't seen of the city. Just to go around and see all that, and then just to be with great people overall it was just amazing for me to experience."
