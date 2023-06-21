The four-star prospect has plenty of familiarity with the program and school, but he still decided to use one of his official visits on a trip right up the road to spend a weekend with the Wildcats earlier this month.

Rushing did not regret making that decision as Arizona continues to make its push in his recruitment.

"For me it was amazing just to look a little bit more in the city," Rushing told GOAZCATS.com this week. "I know I'm from here, but there are aspects I haven't seen of the city. Just to go around and see all that, and then just to be with great people overall it was just amazing for me to experience."