Keona Wilhite will end up as one of Arizona's most important recruits in the 2024 class no matter how the rest of the group shakes out. The local defensive lineman from Tucson's Salpointe Catholic is a Power Five-level player with offers to attend schools across the country.

It has been quite some time since the the Wildcats have been able to keep a recruit like that home. Never mind that Wilhite will also now help the program continue to recruit his running mate at Salpointe, four-star defensive end Elijah Rushing.

His decision to commit Monday following an official visit with the local school was an important one in the development of the program under head coach Jedd Fisch. By the time the day came to an end, the Wildcats had secured commitments from four in-state recruits and six prospects overall.