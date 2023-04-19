Since traveling roughly 1,300 miles from Oregon to his new Pac-12 home of Arizona, linebacker Justin Flowe has shown that he has not lost a step in his game and instead is developing into a not only a dynamo interior defender but a spark plug for the entire team through his contagious energy.

After losing players like Jerry Roberts, Kolbe Cage and Malik Reed to the transfer portal after the season, Flowe was brought in to man the inside linebacker spot and has done a solid job anchoring the defensive unit thus far.