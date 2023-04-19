Linebacker Justin Flowe relishing chance at redemption with Arizona
Aidan Wohl
•
GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Since traveling roughly 1,300 miles from Oregon to his new Pac-12 home of Arizona, linebacker Justin Flowe has shown that he has not lost a step in his game and instead is developing into a not only a dynamo interior defender but a spark plug for the entire team through his contagious energy.
After losing players like Jerry Roberts, Kolbe Cage and Malik Reed to the transfer portal after the season, Flowe was brought in to man the inside linebacker spot and has done a solid job anchoring the defensive unit thus far.
The 6-foot, 225-pound former five-star recruit will aim to display his athletic ability this season in hopes of taking the defense a step higher than it performed last year.
Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen giving starting reps in the first few weeks of camp to Daniel Heimuli in what could have been the best decision for both players.
