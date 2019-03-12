Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 11:17:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Limiting turnovers will be key for Arizona at Pac-12 Tourney

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Turnovers are one fo the things Sean Miller harps on most throughout any season. When his team has 10 or fewer he will always point to that as a key statistic in a game. In those moments he is typi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}