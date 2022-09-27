"I got injured and then we were talking to my family saying what was probably the best decision," Boswell said about the move to reclassify. "Great rehab here at U of A so we just thought that is the smartest move for me. I felt like I made the smartest move for sure. Justin [athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie] and [associate director of performance enhancement] Chris Rounds helped me come back to where I'm at now. Really the main reason was just because of the injury. And I felt like it was the smartest move."

Boswell spent one season at Compass Prep after playing his sophomore season at Corona Centennial in Corona, California, and his freshman season at Colony in Ontario, California. In his final high school season, he averaged 13.8 points, two assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in only eight games played.

Boswell did not find out he had broken his foot until April, learning during the second session of NIKE EYBL that he had a fracture in his right foot that would keep him out of basketball activities through the off-season.