GOAZCATS - Kickoff time set for Arizona's season-opening matchup against No. 20 USC

Arizona's season opener, the sequel, will be another afternoon kickoff as the Pac-12 released its TV times for next Saturday's games in the conference. The Wildcats will open their season at 1:30 p.m MST as No. 20 USC (1-0) makes the trek from California to Tucson coming off its victory over Arizona State this weekend.

The Wildcats, of course, had their original season opener canceled after positive COVID-19 tests plus contact tracing left Utah without enough players to take part in the game that had been set for Nov. 7.

UA's game against the Utes was ruled a no contest but could still be made up at the end of the season with the seventh game on the schedule yet to be determined.

For now the Wildcats will turn their attention to the Trojans, which mounted an improbable comeback against the Sun Devils at home Saturday to edge out ASU 28-27. USC erased a two-score lead in the final three minutes of the game to earn their first victory of the season.

Arizona never left Tucson ahead of the expected trip to Salt Lake City Friday, so at this stage the program is moving forward with its plans to host the Trojans even with COVID-19 impacting two of the six Pac-12 games this weekend.

"Our football program and athletics department have worked incredibly hard in preparation to take the field on Saturday," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement Friday afternoon. "I could not be more disappointed that our players, coaches and staff will be unable to experience game day, which they have prepared months for. With that said, health and safety must continue to be our guiding principles throughout these uncertain times.

"Our athletics department and football program will continue to move forward with those guiding principles at the forefront as we prepare to host USC next weekend."

The Wildcats will be looking to reverse a trend against the Trojans as UA has not been able to beat their South Division foe since 2012. USC knocked off Arizona 41-14 last season in Los Angeles.

UA heads into the week as a two-score underdog once again, according to VegasInsider.com which has USC as a 13-point favorite.

Saturday's game will be shown on FOX as part of a Pac-12 tripleheader on the network with UA's game to be followed by Oregon's matchup against Washington State and Utah's game against UCLA, which was moved to Saturday from Friday.

UA head coach Kevin Sumlin is set to address the media for the first time since his team's season opener was cancelled when he speaks with reporters Monday afternoon.