GOAZCATS - Kickoff time for Territorial Cup matchup between Arizona and ASU now set

The kickoff time for Arizona's annual meeting with in-state rival Arizona State is now known. It was announced by the Pac-12 Tuesday that the two teams will square off starting at 5:30 p.m. MST Dec. 11 at Arizona Stadium. The date of the matchup had already been decided at the beginning of the month when the conference released its the schedule of the first six games of the regular season.



Unlike other years, the Territorial Cup matchup against the Sun Devils will not be the final game of the regular season. Instead, there will be one more game tacked on to the schedule once the first six games are completed with the seventh game either being the Pac-12's title game, for division winners, or a second crossover game that will be played the weekend of Dec. 19.

When the Pac-12 schedule was revised late in the summer the Wildcats and Sun Devils were set to open up the season for the first time since 1937. The season was canceled then brought back after that with the scheduled then revised one more time.

The Wildcats will look to end a three-game losing streak to their rival when the two teams meet in December. Two of the last three meetings have ended in double-digit wins for the Sun Devils.

UA still holds the all-time lead in the series, 49-43-1, but has only won three of the last 10 matchups against ASU.

Meanwhile, head coach Kevin Sumlin will be looking for his first Territorial Cup victory after last season's 24-14 loss in Tempe and 2018's close 41-40 defeat in his first season with the Wildcats.

The kickoff time for the 2020 game was released as part of a group of "special date" games across the Pac-12 that received the final word about their start times Tuesday as the league's broadcast partners settled on the times for a handful of matchups in the conference.

The Dec. 11 matchup is the lone Friday game for the Wildcats on the schedule this season and so far it is the only game to receive a kickoff time. The 2020 edition of the Territorial Cup Game will have a national TV audience as ESPN will broadcast the matchup.