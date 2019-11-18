The early kickoff times Arizona had against Stanford and Oregon State will be the last of the season. After facing Oregon in a road game that started at 8:30 p.m. Tucson time, the Wildcats (4-6, 2-5) will play their final two games of the regular season late into the night. The home finale is set for an 8 p.m. MST kickoff this Saturday night against No. 7 Utah at Arizona Stadium.

Monday the time for the annual meeting with rival Arizona State was set and UA will have to wait all day to face the Sun Devils with the Territorial Cup Game set for an 8 p.m. MST kickoff as well.

Both of the final two games this regular season will be national televised, however. Saturday's game against the Utes, who remain in play for the College Football Playoff, is set to be broadcast on FS1 while the rivalry game against ASU is set to be shown on ESPN.

The Wildcats' last win in Tempe came back in the 2011 season when UA beat the Sun Devils 31-27 in a game that quarterback Nick Foles was named MVP. Arizona has won just three of the matchups with its in-state rival over the last decade with the last victory coming in 2016 season. Before that UA earned the Pac-12 South title by knocking off the Sun Devils 42-35 in 2014.

UA is currently on a five-game losing streak with its last win coming Oct. 5 against Colorado on the road.

