GOAZCATS - Kevin Sumlin, Dave Heeke comment on Pac-12's fall sports cancellation

Competition among Pac-12 sports will not happen until 2021. That is what the conference's presidents and chancellors decided Tuesday after receiving input from the league's medical staffs. The fall sports season has been postponed and the Pac-12 hopes to have a spring season if conditions improve. The current COVID-19 pandemic has changed college sports and now the two most notable sports have been impacted in the biggest way.

Basketball teams were not able to see their season through this spring when the coronavirus reached its initial peak across the United States forcing the NCAA to cancel its postseason tournament. The hope since then has been that college football would still take place as scheduled.

We learned that would be difficult over the summer and conferences around the country decided to move to conference-only schedules and a later start date hoping to have just a little more time to understand how teams could play through a global pandemic.

That changed Tuesday as what was seen as a last resort at one point is now a reality with college football working to have games in the spring after cancelling the fall season. Arizona is one program that has been moving slowly through the process, but its preseason preparations were just starting to get underway the last several days and it certainly has left a sting.

“Although our football program is disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to compete this fall, we know that this decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Arizona's head coach Kevin Sumlin said in a statement Tuesday. “I hurt for the young men and coaches in our football program who have devoted their lives to the game. But we will persevere and support our student-athletes and be ready for when we are able to compete again. I am extremely proud of how our entire staff, and most importantly, our student-athletes have handled — and will continue to handle — the every-changing dynamics of 2020.

“We are grateful for the leadership of President (Robert C.) Robbins and Dave Heeke during this unprecedented time, as our deliberative and well thought-out policies and procedures at the University of Arizona are surely among the best in the nation.”

All throughout the last several months the leadership at UA has not focused on the potential for a spring season and remained confident that a fall season could take place. Athletic director Dave Heeke recently said a spring season is an option on the "shelf" for the Pac-12 but it has been viewed as a last resort to salvage the season.

The league is now at that point.

“Arizona Athletics supports the Pac-12 Conference’s decision to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year with considerations to resume competition in 2021 if conditions improve," Heeke said in a statement Tuesday. "This decision was made after consultation with athletics directors and with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee who expressed concern with moving forward with contact practice. Health and safety have been the shared guiding principles of the University of Arizona and our athletics department throughout the re-entry process, and I want to thank President Robbins and University administration for their unwavering leadership during these unprecedented times.

"In alignment with the University of Arizona’s plans to welcome students and staff back to campus, Arizona Athletics will continue its ongoing re-entry processes, medical screenings and athletic activities.

"This is an incredibly difficult outcome for the entire Wildcat Family of student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and supporters. I have a great deal of empathy for these student-athletes and the impact this will have on them personally. Representing our University, community and state in competition is the foundation of the mission of Arizona Athletics and the Wildcat Way. However, the endless hard work of our student-athletes, coaches and staff in preparation for Fall seasons is something we can all be proud of. The work of everyone who represents the Wildcat Way over the last five months has been an outstanding display of unity and resiliency.

"Our athletics department will continue its comprehensive re-entry planning in collaboration with campus and community partners, the NCAA and the Pac-12 Conference. We remain committed to the safe and healthy return to campus and competition as well as protecting the health of the entire Wildcat Family.”

Arizona only recently brought its football newcomers on campus but since then athletes in other sports have continued to arrive on campus in Tucson. The plan is to continue having players go through workouts in preparation for their seasons in 2021.