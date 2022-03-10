Kerr Kriisa's status uncertain for Arizona after ankle injury Thursday

It was the one thing Arizona wanted to avoid this week, but now it's the reality. Starting point guard Kerr Kriisa appeared to clip the back heel of Stanford forward Spencer Jones while attempting to land leading to the sophomore rolling his ankle. Kriisa went down to the ground in immediate pain and had to be assisted off the court by the Arizona training staff.

UA was up three points at the time and looked to be on its way to another victory at the time, but the Wildcats were forced to finish the rest of the close matchup with the Cardinal without Kriisa.

Eventually, UA secured an 84-80 win to advance to the semifinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, but much of the attention after the game was on Kriisa and his status heading into the rest of the postseason

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd couldn't provide an update on the injury in his postgame press conference other than that Kriisa suffered a sprained ankle. Lloyd says he will meet with the training staff to receive an update on serious the injury could potentially be for UA's starting point guard.

"I have no idea the severity of it or anything like that," Lloyd said. "Obviously, it's a quick turnaround so it'll be tough. We'll just play it by ear. ... I gotta talk to my trainer after this, and we'll see. I'm not making any of those calls right now."