Edwards mentioned Arizona , Arizona State , Georgia , Texas , Texas A&M and USC as some of the programs that have been by his school this week or plan to come in real soon. No visit date is set yet, but he plans to get on the road for an official visit to Texas A&M at some point in the near future.

Keon Edwards came in at No. 24 overall in the most recent update of the class of 2021 Rivals150 after a great travel season. The 6-foot-7 small forward, who is originally from Texas, is now in Arizona at Hillcrest getting ready for a big junior season as schools all over the country are involved in his recruitment.

Arizona: “I like Arizona’s program. They have a real storied program with guys who went there and went on to the NBA. They have history.”

Arizona State: “They are pretty good. They have been getting better the last couple years. I’ve watched them on TV quite a bit.”

Georgia: “That was a recent offer. I’m just getting to know the coaches there, but I know they brought in a real strong recruiting class for this year. I’m definitely interested in Georgia.”

Texas: “I know pretty much everybody on Texas coaching staff. I like them. It’s a home school for me, so I definitely have to consider them.”

Texas A&M: “I love Texas A&M. They always get me on campus and I always get to run open gym with their guys. I like Texas A&M a lot. I know I’m going to take an official visit there, but I don’t know the date yet. They are in contact with me the most and I know the coaches the best.”

USC: “I really like USC. I stay in touch with Coach Mobley and Coach Capko. The head coach watched me at USA Basketball. They are coming this week, so I’ll get to know them better. I watched them play last year and I know they have the Mobley brothers coming in.”