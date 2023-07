With starting right-handed pitcher Aiden May entering the transfer portal four days ago, Arizona picked up a new right-handed transfer pitcher. Kansas State’s Kyler Heyne transferred to the Wildcats on Sunday, according to D1baseball.com.

In his lone season in Manhattan, Heyne went undefeated in three starts, throwing 24 strikeouts with a 2.83 ERA in 28.2 innings.

Last season, Arizona's pitching staff struggled to keep runs off the board with a collective ERA of 5.97 on the season. The addition of Heyne is promising to a staff that is in desperate need of help.