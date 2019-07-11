News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 12:56:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

July live period primer: Three questions for the first week

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

The July live period has undergone some changes, but one week that has stayed close to what it has been in other recent years is this week. The second week in July is typically live and last from W...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}