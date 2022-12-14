Arizona is looking to retool its defensive line group. The Wildcats have had some departures via the transfer portal this offseason, and that has led the staff to look for options at various levels. One prospect the staff has intensified its pursuit with is Mt. San Antonio College (Walnut, California) defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto.

The 6-foot-3 prospect, who is originally from Long Beach, California but later moved to Auburn, Washington, was able to meet with the Arizona coaches last week leading to an official visit out to Tucson set to begin Thursday.