Arizona is looking to retool its defensive line group. The Wildcats have had some departures via the transfer portal this offseason, and that has led the staff to look for options at various levels. One prospect the staff has intensified its pursuit with is Mt. San Antonio College (Walnut, California) defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto.
The 6-foot-3 prospect, who is originally from Long Beach, California but later moved to Auburn, Washington, was able to meet with the Arizona coaches last week leading to an official visit out to Tucson set to begin Thursday.
Mailoto, who currently plays for his uncle and former Arizona defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei, has some connections to the program, so he is eager to get out and see what the Wildcats bring to the table as an option.
"Since Arizona's been talking to me it's been great," he said. "... What I'm really looking forward to when I head to Tucson is just the first impression. That's always the best thing. Just the first impression with the coaching staff, the environment, the people, the players as well, because I know how they go as well.
