Jedd Fisch working to rejuvenate the culture of Arizona's football program

Arizona needed a change after its 70-7 loss to Arizona State last December. The school was swift to make a change by letting go of head coach Kevin Sumlin before moving to hire Jedd Fisch as the new leader of its football program.

The move was met with a mixed reaction. Fisch had never been a head coach before taking over the Wildcats, and he had split his time between the college game and the NFL. Most of all, he had no clear ties to the program.

He had to prove something to get both the fan base and the players to get on board.

Rather than enter his first job as a head coach thinking he knew everything Fisch relied on his network of connections to build a staff that was able to help him fill in the gaps. He brought in proven recruiters, hired some of the most famous and accomplished former players all while keeping an open mind.

Fisch opened up the doors to Arizona's spring practices and worked to build a connection with the fans.

Many of the ideas and changes that he has brought to Arizona's program present a stark contrast to how Sumlin approached running the program.

"It's a completely different feeling," veteran receiver Stanley Berryhill III said during this week's Pac-12 Media Day about how Fisch has changed the mood around Arizona's football program. "It's a 180 turn. ... Coach Fisch came and started regulating, and people are buying into what he's preaching. We all believe in his vision, so I think that's half the battle.

"Now all we gotta do is execute the game plans."