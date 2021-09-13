Jedd Fisch tabs Will Plummer as Arizona's starting QB against NAU

Arizona quarterback Will Plummer will get the opportunity to make the second start in his career Saturday when the Wildcats host Northern Arizona. Head coach Jedd Fisch announced Monday that Plummer will get the nod over Gunner Cruz after finishing out the home opener against San Diego State with 109 yards passing and his first career touchdown pass. Cruz struggled in his second start for the Wildcats and came out of the game after completing 10 of his 19 pass attempts for 70 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

"I thought he did a very nice job when he got in there," Fisch said of Plummer's performance in a 38-14 loss to the Aztecs. "I thought he's handled himself extremely well throughout the entire process here — the training camp competitions, the spring ball competitions, the times that he had a chance to go play.

"He went in there, he was tough. He was a lead blocker for Drake [Anderson] on what could have been a touchdown to bring it to 16 points. ... He dropped his shoulder on a scramble, which I would have preferred him not to do, but he certainly showed a toughness there. Made a couple nice wide-field throws to BJ [Casteel]. Threw a nice ball to Tayvian [Cunningham] both in the end zone and also down the field."

Fisch said Monday that South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud will also receive an opportunity to see increased reps throughout practice this week. McCloud missed spring practice while finishing up his school requirements at USF and appeared to be behind Plummer and Cruz throughout training camp.

Plummer did get an opportunity to play against BYU in the season opener, but his opportunity in that game was minimal. He finished the loss with just two completions on three attempts for 9 yards.

The Gilbert, Arizona native made his college debut unexpectedly last season against UCLA when then-starter Grant Gunnell went down with a shoulder injury on the first offensive play. He ultimately played in three games during his first college season.

Plummer has remained optimistic that he would have a chance to see the field this season, and he tried to make the most of his opportunity Saturday night against SDSU.

"It's been my dream since a little kid to play quarterback at a " Plummer said after Saturday's game. "... Whatever their plan was gonna just kinda go with the plan, and if it was my turn I was gonna go in there and try to execute."

Arizona's offensive line has struggled to keep the quarterbacks clean in the pocket this season. When coupled with Cruz's tendency to hold the ball too long it has led to negative plays for the Wildcats. Saturday he was sacked three times after being sacked on four occasions against BYU.

Fisch is hopeful his decision to insert Plummer into the starting role will help the Wildcats avoid as many issues protecting the quarterback this week.

"Unfortunately early in the game we had opportunities that we missed," Fisch said. "Therefore resulted in hits, therefore resulted in scrambles, therefore resulted in negative plays. Throwing the ball behind the line of scrimmage. Some things that we just should have never done. That, to me, is what I look for.

"I think the quarterback position is about decision making, timing and accuracy. Those are the three things in everything we look at, every play, we evaluate."

Arizona will look to break a 14-game losing streak Saturday night when NAU makes the trek down to Tucson for a 7 p.m. MST meeting with the Wildcats.