Fisch will see the money he earns slowly rise each season as he is set to earn $2,850,000 in the first year and $3,600,000 in the fifth and final year. He is also expected to earn compensation for arrangements he is expected to enter with Nike and Learfield.

The Arizona Board of Regents officially approved the contract extension for Jedd Fisch that is set to earn him $16.3 million over the next five years. This was first reported on December 1 and it was approved on Tuesday.

"Amber and I, along with our family, are so grateful to President Robbins, Dave Heeke, and the entire University Leadership for their belief in our program and the direction we are heading," Fisch said. "This new contract will allow us to continue to build and improve in all areas. This would not be possible without the incredible efforts of our players and coaches, to whom I am incredibly grateful. I am excited about the improvements our program has made, but we can't wait to get back on the recruiting trail and bring in more great players to take our program to greater heights."

The Wildcats have significantly improved on and off the field since Fisch took over as the head coach. On the field, Arizona signed its highest-rated recruiting class ever in 2022 that ranked at the top of the Pac-12 and No. 21 nationally according to Rivals. They also posted the third-largest win increase in a single season in program history winning five games this season after just one win last year. Off the field. Arizona set its all-time high GPA in any Fall and Spring semester since Fisch was named head coach in December of 2020.

"Jedd's success on the field, in recruiting and in the community have established a foundation of excellence for our football program moving forward," Heeke said. "The wholesale improvement of our program in all aspects has been accomplished in alignment with the mission of the University of Arizona, and this extension is our commitment to continue investing in our football program. I am excited to see what the future holds for Arizona Football under Jedd's excellent leadership."

After a pair of marquee wins this past season over UCLA on the road and Arizona State in the Territorial Cup, Fisch and the Wildcats program will look to build on those successes this upcoming season which will start with hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal and keeping up the recruiting at a high level as they'll have their eyes set on reaching a bowl game.