Jedd Fisch focused on Arizona's deficiencies heading into offseason

When speaking of building his culture early in his first season as head coach at Arizona, Jedd Fisch often spoke of making football fun once again for his players. At the time, the Wildcats were in the midst of a 12-game losing streak, but Fisch had started to build a positive environment around the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility.

There might be a few less smiles coming from Fisch heading into 2022. The reality has started to settle in a bit more now after the Wildcats wrapped up a 1-11 season Saturday in Tempe against rival Arizona State. The only win for the Wildcats this season came against a depleted Cal squad that was dealing with COVID-related issues earlier this month.

The result was a 10-3 victory over the Golden Bears. The weight of a what was a 20-game losing streak was lifted, but as the season came to a close over the weekend the offseason to-do list remained long.

There is a lot of work ahead of the Wildcats, and Fisch is not shying away from the fact that his team will have to take a bit of a different approach heading into the second year of his tenure.

"It's not gonna be fun this offseason," Fisch said. "The first offseason we got to learn each other, and we got to know each other. This offseason we gotta figure out a way to take from where we were to where we want to be, and we gotta do an unbelievable job of improving every single day and improving as a team.

"Team building, team bonding, getting to know one another even more. Then have a group of guys that don't want to repeat this."