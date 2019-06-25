Woody Jean makes the call for Arizona, becomes 2020 commit No. 6
June has been a good month for Arizona. The Wildcats have been focused on adding help up front as the offensive and defensive lines remain priorities for head coach Kevin Sumlin and his staff. Just this month the program has added pledges from four prospects and each of them plays along either the offensive or defensive line. Three of those recruits are offensive linemen and the latest went public with his decision Tuesday as Deefield Beach High standout lineman Woody Jean announced his pledge to the Wildcats.
"I will be moving forward in saying I will be committing to the University of Arizona," Jean tweeted Tuesday.
Jean, who visited Tucson last month, picked the 'Cats over Syracuse, Indiana, Rutgers, USF, FAU and Western Kentucky in addition to others. Jean is someone new offensive line coach Kyle DeVan identified and made a priority in the recruiting class.
Although he cannot publicly comment on Jean, since the new UA commit has not yet signed with the program, DeVan did tweet that the "Wildcats just got BIGGER, FASTER & STRONGER" shortly after Jean announced his decision.
Florida is an area the previous staff worked to stay involved in and last year it was a state former offensive line coach Joe Gilbert focused on and started to build ties into that eventually helped lead to a commitment from Jamari Williams and eventually Paiton Fears as well.
DeVan has continued to build that connection and Jean comes from the same area as Williams helping the Wildcats to continue their momentum in the region.
Rivals.com's Woody Wommack watched Jean during his junior season and came away impressed by the future Wildcat offensive lineman.
"Another big-bodied offensive lineman for Deerfield, Jean was impressive on the hoof and also did well in live action," Wommack wrote. "He moves well for a player his size and while he was playing tackle in the game, looks like he could easily slide inside at the next level as well."
UA now has six commitments overall in the 2020 class as the staff is off to a strong start in the cycle. Half of the commits are offensive linemen as Sumlin and his staff continue to execute the plan of building this year's group from the inside out.