June has been a good month for Arizona. The Wildcats have been focused on adding help up front as the offensive and defensive lines remain priorities for head coach Kevin Sumlin and his staff. Just this month the program has added pledges from four prospects and each of them plays along either the offensive or defensive line. Three of those recruits are offensive linemen and the latest went public with his decision Tuesday as Deefield Beach High standout lineman Woody Jean announced his pledge to the Wildcats.

"I will be moving forward in saying I will be committing to the University of Arizona," Jean tweeted Tuesday.

Jean, who visited Tucson last month, picked the 'Cats over Syracuse, Indiana, Rutgers, USF, FAU and Western Kentucky in addition to others. Jean is someone new offensive line coach Kyle DeVan identified and made a priority in the recruiting class.

Although he cannot publicly comment on Jean, since the new UA commit has not yet signed with the program, DeVan did tweet that the "Wildcats just got BIGGER, FASTER & STRONGER" shortly after Jean announced his decision.