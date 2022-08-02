Jayden de Laura heading into camp as Arizona's expected starting QB

"There's gonna be times in practice that we might throw Noah or Jordan in with a group, but their group will be going in with the twos or the threes then they'll rotate and get some reps every now and then with the ones."

"He's gonna get the reps with the ones, now that doesn't mean that as camp goes on different guys don't jump in with ones somewhere along the lines," Fisch said. "But, I have all expectations for Jayden to be our starting quarterback. If that is going to be the case, then he is going to be the person that takes the reps with the ones. I don't think that's really unique to any situation.

Jordan McCloud and Noah Fifita should get some time to work with the first unit as camp moves along, but Fisch does feel that de Laura will need the most time with that group to prepare the team for the season.

While technically true at this point, Fisch clarified that a bit Tuesday noting that de Laura will be taking most of the snaps with the first unit in camp but that doesn't mean others will be only sticking with the reserve groups.

At Pac-12 Media Day, head coach Jedd Fisch mentioned that newcomer Jayden de Laura would be taking the first-team reps for the duration of camp leading reporters and fans to believe that the Washington State transfer and reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year had officially been named the starting quarterback for UA this season.

Arizona had a similar setup in spring practice, and Fisch believes the Wildcats' approach to practice will allow the other quarterbacks plenty of opportunities to work with different groups.

Fisch has been adamant about finding consistency at the quarterback position after dealing with a wave of injuries since his arrival. He believes he has found that with de Laura. So, in his mind it will be key for de Laura to get as comfortable as he can with the group that will be around him during the season to set the offense up for as much success as possible.

"I think it's really important that Jayden spends his time getting acclimated with getting snaps from the starting center, that he gets acclimated with throwing to the same group of receivers that we're gonna have to in season."

It all adds up to Arizona having some direction at the quarterback position heading into camp, which was not the case last year. The job was mostly up for grabs last summer before each scholarship signal caller received an opportunity to see the field during the season.

Each one had to deal with injuries that are still lingering for a couple of the players. The position has become more solidified entering camp this year, and that is something Fisch is happy about.

"It's a completely different situation than we were in a year ago," he said Tuesday. "... We've had all the quarterbacks here all spring and all summer. That group of five has been here since January. So, we're in a much different place in terms of where we are with our guys. Now it's a matter of the process of learning the offense, executing the offense. The process of getting better each day as our quarterback.

"I believe Jayden has earned the right to be the quarterback at this point, and to start camp off as the quarterback. He's had great success in our conference, and he's very young. So, I'm excited to watch him grow."

Arizona opens camp on Wednesday at 10 a.m. MST ahead of its season opener against San Diego State on the road Sept. 3.