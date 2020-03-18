Arizona wrapped up a series win over Houston less than two weeks ago and was set to begin Pac-12 play when the college sports world stopped. In one swift move the NCAA decided to end the season for all teams when it announced last week that there would be no championships for the winter or spring sports.

What it meant was Arizona baseball's season, which was only 15 games deep, was over. At this point the NCAA is likely to give baseball players – and other athletes who play spring sports – an extra season of eligibility, but the Wildcats will undoubtedly lose players to the Major League Baseball Draft.

So, the story of this particular UA team is over. Head coach Jay Johnson had high hopes for his team heading into the season and media and coaches around the country felt the same. The Wildcats went into the season ranked nationally and were picked to finish in the top half of the Pac-12 this season.

Arizona jumped out to a 10-5 record but won three of its last four games before the action was halted by the NCAA. Johnson's team was trending in the right direction with a big series against Oregon State set to begin Pac-12 play last weekend in Tucson.

Like all the other college baseball teams across the country, Johnson and his players will never know what the end of this season would have looked like and Wednesday he released a heartfelt statement addressing everything that has transpired over the last week.

"Two weeks ago, we were celebrating an awesome road win at Texas and were primed for a great season," Johnson said in a statement released by the program. "There is no doubt in my mind this team was headed for special things and a great 2020 campaign. A lot has happened since then, all of which is necessary and understandable. We all need to do our part in taking care of our world and the health of everyone around us; nothing is bigger or more important than that.

"I am heartbroken for our players having something this meaningful to them taken away so fast, by something no one has control over. I am proud of their efforts, selflessness, and commitment to Arizona Baseball and the University of Arizona.

"It’s only been a couple of days but, selfishly, I miss high-fiving Donta Williams at third base after hitting a triple. I miss seeing Jacob Blas flying around the field making plays on defense and on the bases. I miss the confidence I felt having Austin Wells, Branden Boissiere, Ryan Holgate, or Matthew Dyer walking up to the plate with runners on base. I miss seeing Vince Vannelle coming into the game with the lead, knowing we were going to win that night. I miss taking the field four times a week in front of the greatest college baseball fans on the West Coast. I miss the excitement I had every time one of our new pitchers that we recruited came into the game and filled the strike zone like a seasoned veteran. I miss the energy in our dugout with every single player pushing in the same direction for the good of our team. I miss going to practice the next day and improving things that the game the night before told us we needed to improve. I miss the preparation for the next battle alongside our student-athletes and the anticipation of the next team photo we would take after a win over a quality opponent.

"What I know is that I am honored to be able to coach a great group of young men who are destined for great things at Arizona and beyond. We will be back, and the future is bright.

"For now, take care of your loved ones and do your part in being a great teammate for society.

"Bear Down,

"Coach Johnson"

Arizona is likely to lose some key pieces off this year's team with Wells being a draft-eligible sophomore and Dyer being a junior. The duo is among UA's most important offensive players as Wells was second on the team with a .375 batting average this season and was coming off a season that ended with him winning the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award. Dyer led the team with 18 runs batted in and three home runs through the first 15 games.

The positive is that the Wildcats were able to improve on the mound in the first season under new pitching coach Nate Yeskie and most of the group will not yet be eligible for the MLB Draft this summer.