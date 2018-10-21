"The new coaching staff is big on academics and that sealed the deal for me and my family."

"After my visit to Arizona it probably took me about a little over a month to make the decision," Turner said Sunday. "The environment out there and the whole coaching staff is cool. They all kept it real with me and my family. We checked out the academic program and they have a whole new facility the old coaching staff didn't have.

With the hope of playing two sports in college the three-star defensive back recruit from Rancho Verde in High School eventually decided a couple weeks ago that he was ready to make Tucson his future home. Turner released a video Sunday afternoon making public what he had informed the Arizona coaching staff of earlier in the month as he found the best of both worlds in his mind.

As time went on two schools began to separate themselves leading to a battle of academics versus athletics. Cal offered him a chance to earn a degree at a highly thought of university on the academic side while the appeal of the athletics at Arizona with its successful basketball program and new-look football team intrigued him as well.

Southern California defensive back Jaxen Turner took his time with the recruiting process. He didn't take official visits in the spring as he looked at all the options on the table from all different angles. Eventually programs like Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Dartmouth, Utah and Washington State become options where he could continue his career at the next level.

Turner said he ended up taking all the other programs off the table except for the Wildcats and Golden Bears. However, the proximity to home and some family connections to Arizona helped push things in favor of UA when he got down to making a decision.

The other aspect of the process that helped give the Wildcats an edge in Turner's recruitment was how much it was relayed to him that he was needed by the coaching staff. It helped separate the Wildcats when it was time to make his choice.

"I felt wanted a lot and I also felt needed a lot," he said. "They all said they needed me, and I felt like I was needed more than I was wanted which is pretty cool. ... As a true freshman I feel like I could be on the field and make a big impact for the team."

Demetrice Martin is not allowed to make comments directly about recruits, but posted to Twitter after the announcement alluding to the big news, and the Arizona cornerback coach put a lot of effort into recruiting Turner for the Wildcats.

That bond was part of what eventually also helped to make the commitment happen and go in favor of the 'Cats.

"I like Coach Meat (Martin) he's a cool guy," Turner said. "He's just like me and he's from where I'm from. It's pretty cool to be close to a guy who understands me and knows me. The IE (Inland Empire) and Moreno Valley has a whole bunch of undercover great athletes, and we're just trying to show people that we can play, too."

UA has had plenty of success recruiting prospects from Rancho Verde High School with current receiver Cedric Peterson being an alum of the program along with former running back Daniel Jenkins. Current offensive graduate assistant and former UA receiver Terrence Miller is another alum of the school.

Turner will play on the opposite side of the ball in UA's secondary, but his athleticism could allow him to play several different positions on the field.

He is the second commitment of the weekend for the Wildcats after junior college offensive lineman Ahina Aitogi gave the program his pledge Saturday evening. There are now 13 commitments in UA's 2019 class.