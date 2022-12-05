On the same day Dorian Singer announced he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Jacob Cowing announced he will be returning to Arizona. There was some thought that he could enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft, but Cowing will instead run it back for another season with coach Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats.

Cowing led the Pac-12 with 85 receptions and was No. 4 in the conference with 1,034 receiving yards to go along with seven touchdowns. Where he specialized the most in was yards after the catch as he led all Power 5 pass catchers in that category with 638 yards gained in space after making the catch.

Cowing spent three seasons at UTEP before transferring to Arizona last offseason where he made an immediate impact and was a huge part of the offensive success the Wildcats had.

He should return as the No. 1 target for quarterback Jayden de Laura next season. It remains to be seen if Fisch will look to the portal to find another receiver to fill Singer's role or if they will look in house to one of Anthony Simpson, Kevin Green Jr. or AJ Jones to fill that role.