LOS ANGELES — It was an all-too-familiar scene Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.

Arizona held a late lead but saw it go away thanks to some mistakes down the stretch resulting in a 69-64 loss to UCLA. It was not the first time the Wildcats have let a game get away in the final minutes. In fact, there have been several moments when that has happened this season including against Oregon just over a week ago.

UA held a four-point lead with under four minutes to play, but the Bruins would go on a run over the next couple minutes – aided by some costly turnovers from the Wildcats – to flip the game and take the victory. It was the second loss to UCLA of the season for Arizona and bumped the team further down the Pac-12 standings.

The only thing that could have overshadowed Sean Miller being ejected from the game was a late blown lead by the Wildcats, and at the end of the night associate head coach Jack Murphy put the loss on his shoulders after having to take over for Miller.

"Well, part of it is on me for tonight," Murphy said when speaking to the media after the loss in place of Miller who did not speak after his ejection in the second half. "Some of the sets I called, some of the things that I did as the acting head coach, I probably made some mistakes. It's not on the guys.

"They did a great job getting us in that position. I have to help them when I'm in that position to finish it off and I just didn't do that in this game."

Arizona had some head-scratching turnovers throughout the game from two players knocking a ball out of bounds while going for the same rebound to dribbling a ball on the baseline and seemingly everything in between. However, the late giveaways hurt most with UA holding a slim lead and just minutes left to play.

"I think for the season we've done a great job of taking care of the basketball," he said. "The last two games we struggled with that. Even going back to the Oregon game, we had some crucial turnovers just like we did tonight."

Murphy said he apologized to Miller after the game for not being able to carry out the victory Saturday night on a night when the game was left in his hands after Miller was ejected from the game.

"I felt like I let him down and as a Wildcat alumni I let myself down," Murphy said. "You're up four with two minutes to go, you should be able to bring that one home."

UA remains in contention for a first-round by in the Pac-12 Tournament despite its loss to UCLA on Saturday thanks to a win by Stanford over Colorado on Sunday. UA will have to sweep its games against the Washington schools this week and hope that UCLA can beat USC to ensure a top-four seed to avoid playing on the first day of the conference tournament in Las Vegas.