GLENDALE, Arizona — California guard Kylan Boswell has been red hot heading into the June live period, and he continues to see new offers come his way. Arizona, Texas, Texas Tech and UNLV all offered the 2023 point guard after watching him over the weekend in Glendale at the Section 7 event inside State Farm Stadium.

The 6-foot-2 point guard, who is originally from Illinois, is an impressive prospect with a developing game who has already started to build relationships with several programs. GOAZCATS.com caught up with the Corona (Calif.) Centennial guard to discuss his junior season, which schools he's heard from this week, his interest in Arizona plus much more.

Watch the full video interview with Boswell from Section 7 below.