GLENDALE, Arizona — Los Angeles-Cathedral guard Darius Carr had plenty of eyes on him at the Section 7 event over the weekend. The 2023 prospect, who is currently ranked as the 89th-best recruit in the class by Rivals.com, has started to receive calls from college coaches and had many more watching him as the live period began last week.

Carr is not in a rush to move through the process, but he has been able to get a feel for what he wants in his future college already. The four-star prospect took some time to chat with GOAZCATS.com about his recruitment up to this point, what it was like to get in front of coaches at the Section 7 event in Arizona over the weekend plus he gives his thoughts on Arizona and other Pac-12 programs.

Watch the full one-on-one interview below.