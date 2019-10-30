Chuck Cecil is one of those names that every Arizona fan knows. He's a legend of the program. Arizona's players know his name, too. For them, however, not only is he known as one of the faces of the program but also as someone they can talk to and learn from.

Cecil has served as a defensive analyst for his alma mater the last few years. While his job description limited what he could do from an Xs and Os standpoint, he still managed to make an impact on many of the team's players.

Whether it has been advice about the game and how to be a better player the former All-American has had plenty of conversations with some of the team's most important defensive playmakers.

His energy and guidance has been a help to the group. So, now that he is taking over the defensive coordinator position for the remainder of the season there is only excitement not reservations about what Cecil will bring to the field for the Wildcats over the next several weeks.

"In good hands," senior defensive back Jace Whittaker said about Arizona's defense under Cecil. "I ask coach Cecil questions all the time. His door is always open. He's always giving me tips on how to watch film and how to get better. So, the transition process isn't too difficult when you've had somebody here who you trust.

"Now he's in the position to lead the defense. It's kind of nice."

Energy is something head coach Kevin Sumlin mentioned this week when discussing why Cecil, who has not coached on the field since 2016, will be given the keys to his team's defense the to finish out the year. That energy is something the UA players have not only just seen on hype videos but in person as well.

"He's very passionate," veteran safety Scottie Young Jr. said of Cecil. "Coach Cecil, you can see it. Whenever he walks in the building he just brings a certain type of fire. He's just a real passionate guy once he gets going."