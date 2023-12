This week Arizona (9-3) traveled to San Antonio where it participated in bowl week festivities as well as prepared to play in its first bowl game in seven years, which will take place Thursday night at the Alamo Bowl against No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2). With a victory Thursday, the Wildcats will achieve just the fourth 10-win season in program history.

Here is an inside look of the matchup between the Wildcats and the Sooners.