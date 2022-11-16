With starting left tackle Jordan Morgan out for the rest of the season after sustaining an injury against UCLA, junior lineman Sam Langi will now take over that spot with the hopes of becoming the permanent left tackle next year.

As Morgan is expected to entertain the thought of entering the NFL draft, Langi's two games as the starter will give him the audition he needs to potentially take over long term for the longtime Wildcats star.

"Yeah and really, he played pretty well going in in a substitute role," offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said on Langi. "There was a couple mental errors in there we gotta get cleaned up but for the most part, held his own, had a couple really nice blocks, couple really nice plays. And he's been great all year, so we're lucky to have a guy that has had experience to go step into this role and we expect a ton out of him."

With Langi moving up to the starting spot, offensive linemen Josh Donovan and Joseph Borjon are expected to rotate as the backups.

A new player taking over on the offensive line can sometimes create issues but the confidence the Wildcats have in their depth suggest that the team is in good hands.